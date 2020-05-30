‘Shark Tank’ keeps swimming to the top – Up News Info

One night full of replays he saw an encore of the ABC reality show Shark tank tie for victory in the demo wars and also take home the crown for the biggest crowd of the night.

Shark tank scored a 0.6, tied with a new Fox WWE Friday Night SmackDown for top demo honors, but struggling in the total audience. Fox and ABC tied for the network's overall honors on the night. Newsmag 20/20 He also had a repeat, beating his NBC. Date rival with a 0.5.

CBS had the special Haircut night in America, presenting Some of the best stylists in the country guide healthcare workers and front-line celebrities through the self-care process. It reached 0.4 as the start of repetitions of Magnum P.I. and Blue blood.

NBC had an encore broadcast of Tuesday's premiere of Dance world (Rated 0.4 at 18-49, 2.3 million overall viewers at 8-9 p.m. ET. Combined with the episode's original broadcast on Tuesday (5 billion viewers) it had a total audience of 7.323 million people. A broadcast of the game show Wall it was also part of the NBC package, topped with a Date repetition.

The CW saw a new Masters of illusion enter 0.1, followed by repetitions of Masters of illusion and Who owns this line anyway?