See a salvo launch of the new Ukrainian R-360 cruise missiles – Upnews Info

"On May 29, Ukraine's new Neptun RK-360MT coastal missile system conducted a successful test launch of two R-360 cruise missiles from the designated area in the Odessa region to targets in the Alibey range," the press service said.

According to UNIAN, the R-360 missile weighs 870 kg; the weight of its nuclear warhead is 150 kg; its launch range is up to 280 km and the speed is about 900 km / h. It is capable of reaching a height of 3m to 10m above the surface. The complex can simultaneously launch up to 24 missiles, that is, a complete salvo of 6 launchers, with a launch interval in a salvo of 3 to 5 seconds.

The complex can be located at a distance of up to 25 km from the coast, and its deployment lasts up to 15 minutes.

The system can be tightly integrated and adapted to a country's adjacent weapons and command and control systems. This expands the defended area and improves the total combat ability of the force.

As previously reported, the defense industry of Ukraine can develop complex models of weapons and military equipment in the shortest possible time to provide the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The production of these missiles will be carried out in Ukraine in a closed cycle. The cruise missile system "Neptune,quot; is developed by designers of the State Enterprise "Kyiv Design Bureau of the State,quot; Luch "in cooperation with other state and private companies of the Defense Industrial Complex of Ukraine.