Security officers shot dead in Oakland federal building; One Dead, One Wounded – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – As tensions began to mount on the streets of Oakland on Friday night, a gunman opened fire on two Federal Protection Service officers stationed in the city's federal building, killing one of them and sending the other to hospital with serious injuries. .

CNN reported that one officer had died of his injuries and the other hospitalized.

Oakland police tweeted Friday night that they did not believe the shooting was related to the violence that would later flare up in nearby streets during a demonstration sparked by the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis.

In an email to KPIX 5 early Saturday morning, Oakland Police spokeswoman Johnna Watson was unable to confirm the tweet: "Still under investigation, it is unknown if it is related."

Eventually, 18 people were arrested, six Oakland police officers were injured, buildings damaged, a highway blocked, and a Walgreens looted during the hours of violence that erupted after what had been a peaceful demonstration by a crowd estimated to be at least 7,500.

Agents of the US Marshals. The US, Homeland Security and the FBI led the investigation into the shooting that took place in the large federal compound, including the federal courthouse located at 12th and Clay streets.

The video windows were shattered at the facility's main entrance and the large presence of federal law enforcement officials throughout the building.

Bullet holes were also seen in the guardhouse behind 12th St. and Jefferson St.