Second day of protests in Denver over the murder of George Floyd

For the second night in a row, Denver police fired clouds of eye-burning tear gas in an effort to disperse large and outraged crowds of protesters who had been marching for hours on Friday in protest of the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis. . police.

Around 8 p.m., police began firing gas and detonated what appeared to be flash grenades in an area where protesters had gathered on Lincoln Street and Colfax Avenue, near the State Capitol, a chaotic scene that sent protesters running. The march began peacefully on Capitol Hill at noon after a more tense scene, which resulted in 13 arrests, concluded in the same area around 2 a.m. Protesters could be seen Friday night spraying a statue in front of the Capitol while others cheered. they in.

