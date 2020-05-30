Scott Disick & # 39; decided & # 39; to reconcile with Sofia Richie

Instagram

The 36-year-old 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star and the model's split come just days after the two were reported to be taking time off from their relationship.

Scott Disick he hopes he will come back with Sofia Richie after its breakup earlier this month. However, a source reveals that the "Flip it like Disick"Star is having" mixed emotions right now. "

Insider information tells Hollywood.Life.com: "You really believe you will get Sofia back. But you understand the space it takes for both of you and the work you have to do for yourself before that happens."

"The past two weeks and months have been a whirlwind for her health and well-being that she has not been able to focus on in Sofia," says the source. Being quarantined also took its toll on Scott when he briefly entered rehab to help him deal with the unresolved pain of losing his parents within three months in late 2013-early 2014.

"He really wants to recover and go back to the person he fell in love with in the first place," the source continues. "It is some work, but he is determined to take it one step at a time and whatever happens with the future with Sofia, he knows it will be the best."

The 36-year-old reality star and the model daughter of Lionel richie He went his separate ways after dating for three years. Their separation occurred a few days after it was reported that the two were taking time off from their relationship.

At the time, a source told Us Weekly, "Scott and Sofia are on a break until Scott straightens up more. Scott is in an OK place right now and is trying to improve and focus on work, but he has to demonstrate his worth. " Another source told the media that Sofia's father Lionel was "concerned about Scott's rehab season."