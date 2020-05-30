Scientists question major hydroxychloroquine study

More than 100 scientists and doctors have questioned the authenticity of a massive hospital database that was the basis of an influential study published last week that concluded that treating people who have Covid-19 with chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine did not help and could have been increased risk of abnormal heart rhythms and death.
In an open letter to The Lancet editor Richard Horton, and to the authors of the article, the scientists asked the journal to provide details about where the data came from and asked that the study be independently validated by the World Organization for Health or other institution.
A spokeswoman for Dr. Mandeep R. Mehra, the Harvard professor who was the lead author of the article, said Friday that the study authors had asked for an independent academic review and audit of their work.
The use of the antimalarial drugs chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine to prevent and treat Covid-19 has been a focus of intense public attention. President Trump has promoted the promise of hydroxychloroquine, despite the absence of standard evidence from randomized clinical trials to demonstrate its effectiveness, and recently said he was taking it in hopes of preventing coronavirus infection.
Scientists' challenges to Lancet's article come at a time of growing debate about the risks of rushing to publish new medical findings about Covid-19. The document, released May 22, included data on tens of thousands of patients hospitalized through April 14, meaning the authors analyzed the vast amount of data, wrote the article, and reviewed the journal's results in little more. five weeks, much faster than usual.
The experts who wrote The Lancet also criticized the study methodology and the authors' refusal to identify any of the hospitals that provided patient data, or name the countries where they were located. The company that owns the database is Chicago-based Surgisphere.
"Data from Africa indicates that nearly 25 percent of all Covid-19 cases and 40 percent of all deaths on the continent occurred in Surgisphere-associated hospitals that had sophisticated electronic records of patient data," they wrote. the scientists. "Both the number of cases and deaths and the detailed data collection seem unlikely."
Another of the critics' concerns was that data on Covid-19 cases in Australia was inconsistent with government reports and included "more hospital deaths than occurred across the country during the study period."
A spokeswoman for The Lancet, Emily Head, said in an email that the magazine had received numerous inquiries about the newspaper and had forwarded the questions to the authors.
"We will provide more updates as needed," he said. "The Lancet encourages scientific debate and will publish the responses to the study, along with a response from the authors, in the journal in due course."
Dr. Sapan S. Desai, owner and founder of Surgisphere and one of the authors of the article, vigorously defended the findings and the authenticity and validity of the company's database. He said that official counts of coronavirus cases and deaths were often lagging behind real cases, which could explain some discrepancies.
The authors of the article said they had analyzed data collected from 671 hospitals on six continents that shared granular medical information on nearly 15,000 patients who had received the drugs and 81,000 who had not, while protecting their identities.
"What the world has to understand is that this is registry-based data," said Dr. Desai. "We have no control over the source of the information. All we can do is report the data provided to us. "
Another group of researchers from the Barcelona Institute of Global Health also raised questions about the Surgisphere database, both with the authors and with the editors of The Lancet.
The scientists who wrote and signed the letter criticizing the study included physicians, researchers, statisticians, and ethicists from academic medical centers, including T.H. from Harvard. Chan School of Public Health, University of Pennsylvania, Vanderbilt University, and Duke University.
One of the signatories, Dr. Adrián Hernández, who heads the Duke Clinical Research Institute, said the document contained many troubling anomalies, "but the most important thing that raised a red flag was that there was such a large database here in more than 600 hospitals, and no one had really known of its existence. That was quite remarkable. "
Like many other signatories to the letter, Dr. Hernández is involved in a hydroxychloroquine clinical trial to see if it can protect healthcare workers from infection.
Allen Cheng, professor of infectious diseases at Monash University in Melbourne, Australia, who also signed the letter, said in an email that the individual hospitals included in the database must be identified.
"Ideally, the database should be made public, but if that is not possible, it should at least be independently reviewed and audited," he said.
Jennifer Zeis, a spokeswoman for The New England Journal of Medicine, said by email that the magazine was aware of the questions that had been raised and was investigating them.
Dr. Mehra released a statement on Friday, saying that the authors of the article "took advantage of the data available through Surgisphere to provide observational guidance to inform inpatient care with Covid-19,quot; because the results of randomized clinical trials did not they would be available for some time.
Other observational studies had previously reported on potential harm associated with antimalarial drugs, and the Food and Drug Administration had issued a safety warning about their use. After Lancet's article was published, The World Health Organization and other organizations suspended clinical trials of the drugs.