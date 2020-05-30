Scheana Marie Says She Wants Two Kids With Boyfriend Brock Davies – Vanderpump Rules Star Is Freezing Her Eggs Again

Scheana Marie has never been the type of girl in a casual relationship, no matter who she is with. This time, it seems she has found a boy who is as in love with her as he is with him.

Brock Davies is a native of Australia and a gym owner who has been dating Scheana for months. The couple were traveling long distances (in the state of California) before the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to speed things up, which appears to be working.

Recently, the Vanderpump Rules star appeared on a podcast where he revealed that he would be going to his third round of IVF. This has been documented on the reality show.

However, she will not go to this fight alone.

Brock wants to be a part of that. He is already the father of two children, so he has a very clear experience.

The reality star said to Maria Menounos: want I want at least two and he already has two. So four I think for him is a good number. If on one crazy occasion, (I) become naturally pregnant, the twins also run in my family. If I have twin children, I'm definitely trying again for a girl. "

Marie went on to say that they hope to make the trip to Australia over Christmas so that she can meet the children.

This comes months after she told Bravo that it feels like her first "real,quot; relationship.

‘My new relationship honestly feels like the first real relationship I've ever been in. I don't think I've been really, completely happy so far. I think I said I was happy. I acted like everyone was sun and rainbow, when in reality it is not. But I think you have to kiss a lot of frogs to find your prince and I found a king. "

It's great to see things finally come together for the desperate romantic.



