Have you heard Lady Gaga's new album, Chromatic? I have, and in my professional opinion as a critic (I reviewed Tara Reid Sharknado mooring fragrance for this site a couple years ago), it's just great. Four stars! That's four, you see.

But while the album certainly answer the question of whether Chromatic it's good (yes), the Spotify notes for one of the songs on that album have many questions about questions about me without hope of clarity in sight!

How spotted by the brilliant artist Lenny Schnier In her Instagram stories, Spotify let the singer include some notes on all its Chromatic clues in the notes for "Free woman," Gaga gives a little more context to the song, and that's where I get confused.

"As someone who generally prefers things to be genderless, I often wonder why I chose to declare my femininity in this song," she writes. "I have realized that this question is useless. Women could be synonymous with any creative force. I am proud of my uterus, proud of yours and proud of those who were born without a uterus and have ghosts. Each gender has a spiritual womb. "

Does anyone know what this means? I know this is like the lowest of the low priorities right now but his words have He was chasing me ever since I saw screenshots of them in Schnier's Instagram story. My gut says that Gaga is trying to be all cis woman pro-uterus feminism while also being trans-inclusive, but my ghost uterus simply says: "You are Mare! me A.M his daughter!" Please help!!