Sanya Malhotra undergoes emergency surgery during closure

Actress Sanya Malhotra encountered an unfortunate accident during the confinement for which she had to undergo emergency surgery.



The actress ended up hurting her finger while trying to make some hot sauce in a blender. A source close to the actress told a prominent newspaper that while trying to prepare the hot sauce, the lid of the blender accidentally came off. When Sanya tried to put the lid back on, her hand accidentally entered the blender and blood began to spurt out. A source close to the actress told a prominent newspaper, “Sanya was home alone and had started to feel drowsy due to blood loss. She called a friend to prevent her from fainting, while another took her to a suburban hospital, where after testing negative for Covid-19, she was admitted. "

The actress suffered two fractures, a dislocation, and two or three major cuts to her fingers. Here we wish you a speedy recovery.