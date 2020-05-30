San Mateo County churches, retail stores, beaches to reopen June 1 with restrictions – Up News Info San Francisco

REDWOOD CITY (Up News Info SF) – A recently revised coronavirus home stay order issued by San Mateo County health officials on Friday will allow houses of worship, retail stores and beaches to reopen with some restrictions, from June 1.

Dr. Scott Morrow, San Mateo County Health Officer, issued the revised order outlining the modifications and restrictions that places of worship and retail companies must follow. The new directive's reopening schedule is within the governor's Resilience Roadmap, but it leads the pace of reopening established by other Bay Area counties.

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: What businesses are open in your county?

The health order requires houses of worship to mark regions in 6-foot increments to indicate where people should stand; hallways should be designated as one-way to support social distancing. They should also encourage vulnerable staff and congregations (over 50 or chronically ill) to work from home or participate virtually.

Attendance at religious services and cultural ceremonies will be limited to a maximum of 25 percent of the capacity of a building or 100 people, whichever is less. Eating and drinking are prohibited on the premises, as are post-service meetings. Children must remain in the care of those in their home and cannot interact with children from other parts. Children's activities and services (such as shared play areas) should be discontinued if social distance of at least six feet cannot be maintained.

Retail establishments should provide sidewalk or outdoor pickup and delivery options, if possible. Those who shop at the store should, in the required health and safety plan, identify the number of shoppers that can be accommodated in a way that allows shoppers and employees to maintain social distance. Stores must also implement measures to enforce that limit.

For summer camps and other educational or recreational programs that provide child supervision, the stable group time requirement has been reduced from four weeks to three consecutive weeks.

The county health order also removes previous limitations on access and activities on San Mateo County beaches. Beaches can now function normally as long as bathers adhere to the guidelines for social distancing and face coverage.

The city of Half Moon Bay is reopening its parking lots and beach toilets, acknowledging that a policy designed to discourage people from visiting the shoreline ended up creating more problems than it solved.

"They are good intentions but poor execution," says Laurence Ross. "There is no point in closing all the beaches."

In one of the strictest home stay requests in the Bay Area, San Mateo County limited recreation travel to a five-mile radius of one's home, effectively a beach-only locale policy. . But as the weather warmed up, people flocked to the beach anyway, creating an unsafe, unhealthy, and chaotic situation.

"The best thing is to accept that people come to visit us. People go to seek refuge from the coast and the ocean. And we should try to provide them with opportunities to be safe, ”says Matthew Chidester, Deputy City Manager for Half Moon Bay.

The city opened some beach parking lots on Friday before the official reopening on Saturday.