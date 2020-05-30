San Francisco officials prepare for the George Floyd protest in March after the night of violence in the Bay Area – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – After a night of violence that left San Jose and Oakland abused and shaken, San Francisco officials prepared for their own march on Saturday as anger continued across the country over George's death. Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis.

The march organized by the Socialist Freedom Party was scheduled to start at PDT at noon on Market Street in San Francisco and was expected to attract several thousand protesters. The showers and possible thunderstorms that had been forecast for San Francisco on Saturday and that could have held the smallest meeting did not materialize.

Local residents woke up on Saturday, still reeling from the outbreak of violence that stemmed from the peaceful protests in Oakland and San José on Friday.

Hours of violence in Oakland left at least 18 people detained early Saturday morning, six Oakland police officers recovered from their injuries and a downtown Walgreen and CVS pharmacy in ruins after they were looted.

A fatal shooting at the Oakland Grand Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building and at the United States Courthouse remained under investigation. A federal security officer died in the shooting and a second was wounded.

In an email to KPIX 5 early Saturday morning, Oakland Police spokeswoman Johnna Watson said it had not yet been determined if it was related to the outbreak of violence on nearby streets.

"Still under investigation, unknown if related," he emailed him.

RELATED: SUV Rams injures 2 protesters after a day of intense police clashes in San José George Floyd Protest

After marching peacefully through the streets of Oakland on Friday night, a protest became disruptive and destructive.

Wrecked cars sit in a Mercedes-Benz of Oakland showroom in Oakland, California on Saturday, May 30, 2020, during protests against the Monday death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man in police custody in Minneapolis. . (AP Photo / Noah Berger)

A Walgreens store was raided and looted. Later a fire was lit in the store, one of several trash cans and dumpster fires that lit up along Broadway. A CVS pharmacy was also looted.

Windows were also smashed at a Chase Bank on Broadway. Although the plywood had previously been nailed to the windows, protesters knocked down the wood, smashed windows, and smashed the building before starting a fire inside.

Apparently, a Mercedes-Benz dealership was also badly damaged by a fire, as were other offices and retail spaces in downtown Oakland. A Honda dealership on Broadway near the MacArthur Expressway and a Target store on Broadway and 27 also suffered significant damage.

Meanwhile, in San José, a terrifying scene unfolded when an SUV driver collided with a crowd and appeared to injure two people. The incident was captured on video, and the driver appeared to deliberately back off a victim before accelerating.

It happened around 9 p.m. near the intersection of Sixth Street and Santa Clara, after a day filled with protests with multiple clashes between protesters and police with riot gear. At least two people were injured, according to reports. His condition is still unknown, as is the identity of the driver.

WARNING: Disturbing images. We were covering the protest in San José when this SUV accelerated into the crowd and then backed up, hitting at least two people.

A witness said a woman was behind the wheel of the SUV and was telling protesters to let her pass because she had a child in the vehicle before the incident.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Department then tweeted that an officer was involved in an officer involved shooting at approximately the same time. It was not confirmed that the shooting involving the officer and the hit-and-run incident were related.

On 05/29/2020 around 9:00 p.m., one of our deputies was involved in an officer involved shooting in the Sixth Street and Santa Clara Street area of ​​San José. The San José Police Department is investigating the incident.

Previously, the police had declared the protest an illegal assembly, shooting tear gas at the crowd of activists after a hectic afternoon of freeway stops and broken windows.

What started as a peaceful march through the city center, then spilled onto city streets after activists shut down the busy US 101 in both directions for an hour, smashing windows of police cars and other vehicles. during the furious protest march.

After the highway was closed, a growing crowd of protesters ended up gathering one block from San José City Hall at the intersection of Seventh and Santa Clara Streets, where a line of police with riot gear stood in front of the main group of protesters, with some activists approach officers with posters and recording videos with cell phones.

Police could be seen firing non-lethal projectiles at the crowd that gradually grew in size, reaching more than 1,000 people by some estimates.