Salman Khan donates 1 lakh of disinfectants to the Mumbai Police

Salman Khan has been living on his Panvel farm since the closure went into effect. Despite being away from the city, the actor has been donating generously to fight the coronavirus. From donating rations to ensuring that salaried workers receive adequate financial support, Salman has done everything possible to help those in need.



Now, the superstar has donated a total of 1 lakh of hand sanitizers to the Mumbai police. Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray revealed the same on Twitter with a tweet saying: "Thank you @BeingSalmanKhan for providing 1Lakh Hand Sanitizers to our @MumbaiPolice #WarAgainstVirus,quot;. The actor responded by saying, "Thank you, @CMOMaharashtra @Iamrahulkanal @MumbaiPolice #IndiaFightsCorona."

On the job front, Salman Khan will be seen soon in Prabhu Deva's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. In addition to Salman, the film also stars Randeep Hooda and Disha Patani in key roles.