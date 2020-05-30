Safaree has something to say about the man who killed George Floyd.

According to the latest reports, it appears that the former officer who killed George Floyd was charged with murder in Minneapolis. The former police officer was arrested after the death of the unarmed man.

The BBC notes that Derek Chauvin, who is white, was shown in a video kneeling on the neck of 46-year-old George Floyd on Monday. He and three other officers have been arrested and, as you probably already know, "days of looting and arson in Minnesota have turned into nationwide protests."

This case managed to reignite the anger of the United States for the police killings of black Americans.

Many celebrities have talked about the case showing their anger and disgust. Safaree also has something to say.

‘I looked at this and this really happened! I hate how America runs. This is not the home of the free ones! You all the police are cowards! "Safaree published.

Someone said, "He's not even going to be convicted … harsh reality … they already say they don't have enough evidence … with a full recording," and another follower said, "Let's not forget! But let's not feed the gap, either. … Hispanics and whites are protesting with you! That's what we should publish, we are stronger together! It is the United States Against THEM (you know who they are) "

One commenter wrote: "He didn't resist in the first place because he was in full compliance," and someone else said, "Safaree in wartime … when they see us, they don't see humans."

Another follower said: ‘This police department must be held accountable! This clearly shows that they are taking care of their own. "

Somoene further wrote: Hombre Man, he had to go home and was not charged and the other 3 must also be charged with him !!!! Our state is suffering and it's crazy here in Minnesota. "

Hennepin County District Attorney Mike Freeman said his office "charged this case as soon as we were presented with evidence."

He went on and said: "This is by far the fastest we have charged a police officer with."

According to the criminal complaint, Chauvin acted with "a depraved mind, regardless of human life," says the BBC.



