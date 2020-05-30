Sadie Robertson has a sweet reaction to her grandfather Phil's new daughter

This family dynasty has just added one more to the family tree!

Earlier this week, Duck dynasty star Phil Robertson I recently discovered that he fathered a son from a past adventure, which is called Phyliss.

As fans of the famous family, the patriarch and his lifelong wife know Kay Robertson are parents of four children (who are all adults): Jep Robertson (42) Willie Robertson (48) Jase Robertson (50) and Alan Robertson (55)

Now Phil has welcomed his adult daughter to his … well, dynasty! And the reality TV personality couldn't be happier with the news.

"It's a pretty cool explanation of redemption, reconciliation, love," Phil shared in a video uploaded to his YouTube channel. "It turns out, 45, you have a daughter you don't know, and she has a father she doesn't know."

He added: "45 years, that doesn't seem like a long time, but you say it's a time. So finally, after all those years, we got together."