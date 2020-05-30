Sadie Robertson has a sweet reaction to her grandfather Phil's new daughter

This family dynasty has just added one more to the family tree!
Earlier this week, Duck dynasty star Phil Robertson I recently discovered that he fathered a son from a past adventure, which is called Phyliss.
As fans of the famous family, the patriarch and his lifelong wife know Kay Robertson are parents of four children (who are all adults): Jep Robertson (42) Willie Robertson (48) Jase Robertson (50) and Alan Robertson (55)
Now Phil has welcomed his adult daughter to his … well, dynasty! And the reality TV personality couldn't be happier with the news.
"It's a pretty cool explanation of redemption, reconciliation, love," Phil shared in a video uploaded to his YouTube channel. "It turns out, 45, you have a daughter you don't know, and she has a father she doesn't know."
He added: "45 years, that doesn't seem like a long time, but you say it's a time. So finally, after all those years, we got together."
After learning of the family news, Phil's granddaughter shared her enthusiasm for her new family member.
"The bigger the better," Sadie Robertson He captioned his Instagram story earlier this week, which has now expired but captured by People.
In his post, the 22-year-old star showed a picture of his mother, Korie Robertsonand aunts posing with Phyliss on the beach. The group was all smiles as they got together.
Korie originally shared the snapshot of her Instagram feed with a poignant title.
"We have a new sister! We discovered not long ago that Phil has a daughter, and Willie and his brothers have a sister," he wrote. "It was a surprise to all of us as it probably is to you, but life is full of surprises, and this one is especially sweet!"
He added: "Our annual family beach photos were even crazier, and Robertson's men are now officially outnumbered, so we feel pretty good now, ha! Welcome to the family, Phyllis; I promise it will never be. boring,quot;.
Also, Willie visited his Instagram page to share the news of his new brother.
"How nice to find my long-lost sister. I can't wait to share life with your family. Welcome to the craziest family in the place," he said.
Jessica Robertson She also has sweet words to share about her new sister-in-law.
"Jep's dream came true … he finally got an older sister and we are very excited that Phyllis is in our lives now," he wrote. "The Robertson family is now bigger and better than ever."
For this family, it is happier!