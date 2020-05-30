Ryan Gosling is the new Wolfman of Universal in his remake of the movie Monster

WENN

The actor of & # 39; Blade Runner 2049 & # 39; It will represent the classic monster from the studio's iconic creature catalog following the success of Elisabeth Moss's "The Invisible Man."

Up News Info –

Ryan Gosling is configured to transform into Wolfman. The "La La Land"The actor is set to tackle the role of the classic monster from Universal Studios' iconic creature catalog in an upcoming reboot.

The project is under development in the studio after the success of Elisabeth Moss& # 39; "The invisible manAccording to Variety, which first reported the news, Universal has met with directors for the past month and a decision could soon be made on who will take the reins behind the camera.

Sources tell the site that Cory Finley, who recently received rave reviews for her work on the HBO movie. "Bad Education", is among the mix of possible directors, although it is observed that there is no favorite at the moment.

Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo, both known for writing "Orange is the new black", they take advantage to write the script for the Wolfman remake, based on an original tone by Gosling. Little is known about the plot, but it is said that it will be developed in current times and along the lines of Jake Gyllenhaalthe thriller "Nightcrawler"with a supernatural touch.

Universal has been trying to launch its shared Monsterverse (nicknamed "The Dark Universe"), but was forced to reevaluate the plan after Tom Cruise& # 39; s 2017 "The MummySeen as the first film in the potential franchise, it failed. The studio then continued with filmmaker-driven projects based on the monster's legacies, allowing filmmakers to create their own unique stories without limiting themselves. the film is part of a larger scheme.

By loosening the restrictions of the universe, the study has seen a positive result with "The Invisible Man" (2020) starring Elisabeth Moss. The sci-fi horror movie grossed $ 122 million at the box office with a modest $ 7 million budget for its production.

For his part, Wolfman's last feature film was released in 2010, with Benicio, the bull starring the infamous lycanthrope. The film was critically criticized and a box office bomb, earning just $ 142.7 million against its $ 150 million production budget. However, Rick Baker and makeup effects supervisor Dave Elsey did win the Academy Award for Best Makeup at the 83rd Academy Awards for their work on the film.