Ronan Keating has not introduced a new baby to his children from the previous marriage

The Boyzone member claims that the continued blocking of the coronavirus has prevented his older children from meeting his new sister Coco, born to his second wife.

Blocking the coronavirus has prevented Ronan KeatingThe children meet their new sister.

the Boyzone Star and his wife Storm welcomed their second child together in March 2020, days after global orders to stay home were implemented, and the singer has been unable to introduce Coco to their three children from their first married to Yvonne Connolly, which isolate themselves in Ireland.

During an interview in "Good morning great britain"On Friday, May 29, 2020, Ronan admits that he was happy that he was able to be with his wife for the birth in London.

"None of Coco's brothers or sisters could be there," he said, "but I was there. It was different because of the circumstances we were in, but it was very special."

"Fortunately, Storm's mother was here. Mine was with (son) Coop at the house; she arrived before the lockdown … The older boys are in Ireland … Please God, if things are fixed soon, they can get and see their new little sister. "

Ronan's children from his first marriage are between 14 and 21 years old.