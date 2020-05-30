Roger Goodell says the & # 39; tragic events & # 39; they demand an & urgent need for action & # 39;

NEW YORK (AP) – NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says "there is still an urgent need for action,quot; after George Floyd's death in Minneapolis and the nationwide protests that followed.

From New York to Los Angeles and several cities in between, thousands protested Floyd's death and repeated police killings of black men. Floyd was a handcuffed black man who died Monday after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee to his neck for several minutes, even after he stopped moving and begging for air.

Officer Derek Chauvin, 44, was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Floyd's death and subsequent protests have prompted many sports figures, including athletes, coaches and league officials, to speak in recent days.

"As current events dramatically underline, much more remains to be done as a country and as a league," Goodell said in his statement on Saturday. These tragedies inform the NFL's commitment and our continued efforts. There is still an urgent need for action. We recognize the power of our platform in communities and as part of the fabric of American society.

"We accept that responsibility and are committed to continuing the important work to address these systemic issues together with our players, clubs and partners."

Goodell added that the protesters' reactions "reflect the pain, anger and frustration that many of us feel." He also sent his condolences to Floyd's family, as well as Breonna Taylor in Louisville and Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia. Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT, was shot eight times by narcotics detectives who broke down her door on March 13. Arbery, Detroit Lions security cousin Tracy Walker, was a 25-year-old black man who was shot dead after being chased by two white men while running in his neighborhood.

NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith sent a letter to all players in the league on Saturday, addressing events across the country.

"The country is suffering, there is uncertainty and there is danger," wrote Smith. “It is also clear that pain, although shared by many, has a history of being (more) endured by some than by others. It is just as wrong to deliberately ignore this pain as it is to use this pain as a cover to inflict pain on others. ”

NFLPA President JC Tretter of the Cleveland Browns also wrote a statement on Twitter, saying he felt "a variety of emotions,quot; this week.

"Racism is something we all must take responsibility for ending," Tretter wrote. “As human beings, we need to identify and challenge prejudice, rather than deny it. Silence in the face of injustice only serves to protect and perpetuate that injustice. "

Coach Dwane Casey of the NBA Detroit Pistons also released a statement.

"Fifty-four years ago, I was an 8-year-old boy who lived in rural Kentucky when schools were desegregated," Casey said. “I entered a white school where they did not want or welcome me. At that time, there were no cell phones to record my treatment, no cable news stations with 24/7 coverage, or social media to record the reality of the situation or offer support or condemnation. But I can remember exactly how I felt when I was an 8 year old. I felt helpless. I felt as if they did not see, hear, or understand me. As I watched events unfold in the days after George Floyd's murder in Minneapolis, a city where he trained and once called home, I see how many people continue to feel those same feelings: helpless, frustrated, invisible, angry. I understand the outrage because the list seems to keep growing: Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd. Injustices continue to escalate and nothing seems to be changing.

“Fifty-four years later, my son is now 8 years old and I look at the world he is growing up in and I wonder how much has really changed? How often is it judged on sight? Are you growing up in a world where you are seen, heard and understood? Do you feel helpless? Will he be treated like George Floyd or Ahmaud Abrey? What have we really done in the last 54 years to make your 8-year-old world better than mine? We all have to be and do better. "

In Germany, US national soccer player Weston McKennie played for Schalke on Saturday with a bracelet that references Floyd's death.

The midfielder had the handwritten message "Justice for George,quot; on white tape around his left arm.

"Being able to use my platform to draw attention to a problem that has been going on for a long time feels good !!!" McKennie tweeted alongside images of himself wearing the bracelet. "We have to defend what we believe in and I think it is time for us to be heard.

McKennie's Schalke team lost 1-0 to Werder Bremen.