Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties report additional deaths from coronavirus – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties reported additional deaths related to the new coronavirus on Friday.

Riverside County health officials reported 141 recently confirmed cases and 10 more deaths, for a total of 7,486 cases and 323 deaths across the county.

Of the 202 county residents who remained hospitalized with COVID-19, 62 were treated in intensive care units, although the county also reported that 4,563 people had recovered from the disease.

San Bernardino County reported an additional 120 cases and nine deaths, for a total of 5,034 cases and 199 deaths across the county.

Ventura County reported 16 new cases and one more death, for a total of 1,078 cases and 33 deaths. The county reported that 817 have been recovered.

The county said 21 people were hospitalized, 11 in intensive care units.

As of Friday night, 112,412 Riverside County residents had been screened, 58,709 San Bernardino County residents had been screened, and 23,830 Ventura County residents had been screened.