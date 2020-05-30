Rihanna's Strong Message About George Floyd's Death Moves People: Some Protesters Call For Death Penalty For Assassin

Many celebrities are outraged these days after George Floyd's murder and have been using their platforms to discuss the matter. Rihanna is one of them and after a short break from social media, this is what she said about this terrible tragedy:

‘In the past few days, the sheer scale of devastation, anger and sadness that I have felt has been overwhelming to say the least! Seeing my people being killed and lynched day after day pushed me to a heavy place in my heart! Rihanna started her message.

She went on and said: Hasta To the point of staying away from social events, only to avoid hearing the creepy agony in George Floyd's voice again, begging over and over for his life! The look of temptation, pure joy and climax on the face of this fanatic, killer, bully, pig, bum, Derek Chauvin, haunts me! I can't shake this! I can't get past an ambulance stopping in an arrest, a paramedic checking a pulse without removing what's hindering it! Is this what fu * king is normal? If intentional MURDER is the proper consequence for "drugs,quot; or "resistance to arrest,quot; … then what is the proper consequence for MURDER? #GeorgeFloyd #AhmaudArbery #BreonnaTaylor ".

Diddy jumped in the comments to show his support for Rihanna.

Another commenter said: "It is too heavy and I am tired." Courtesy in me is exhausted and gone at this point. I love you, favorite. Try to stay awake. SMH. "

Someone else who seems to have come back from protesting: ‘Sister, I just came back from protesting! You don't understand how the police were treating us out there! It is literally us against them! We can literally drive one day or walk home one day and there goes Eric Garner or Sandra Bland Times 2 !!!! It's disgusting! We are tired of saying another hashtag! OUR PEOPLE ARE LITERALLY DYING && SE LYCHING && SLAVED && KILLED SIS I AM NOT WELL, IT IS IMPORTANT THAT WE ARE NOT WELL! THIS END IS TODAY‼ ️ IF THERE IS NO JUSTICE THEN THERE IS NO PEACE. "

Another follower said, ‘That man didn't even blink. You're right, Rih, she enjoyed every part. Smh: He killed George Floyd in broad daylight. Give that fool the ELECTRIC CHAIR!

Someone else said: ‘That last line though. To speak for real … Scandalously manipulative shit! Smh. "

One commenter posted this message to the singer: "That's why we love you Rih, you're so real, you're not afraid to speak up when necessary," and another follower said, "Yes, first grade! And murder the rest of the All 3 of them need to change! I am so sorry for my own race that I am ashamed that I have to change now! "

