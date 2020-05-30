Riddhima Kapoor Sahni remembers Father Rishi Kapoor one month after his death

Rishi Kapoor passed away exactly one month on April 30. He is gone, but his memories are still alive in our hearts. His wife Neetu Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahani have often shared some invisible photos of the actor along with family and friends celebrating their memories. And today, once again, Riddhima shared a picture of Rishi Kapoor, remembering him and the good times he spent with him.



Rishi can be seen in a joyous mood along with Neetu, Riddhima, son-in-law Bharat Sahni and granddaughter, Samara. Along with the image, Riddhima quoted a saying that said: "Do not say with regret:" He no longer exists ", but lives grateful that it was a Hebrew proverb." Along with her he also wrote: "A month today. We miss you."



Previously, Riddhima, who was unable to attend his father's funeral due to the confinement, had written a moving message for the deceased actor. She wrote, "Dad, I love you. I will always love you. RIP, my strongest warrior. I will miss you every day. I will miss your FaceTime calls every day." I wish I could be there to say goodbye! Until we see Dad again, I love you, your Mushk forever.