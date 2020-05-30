Ricky Martin's kids help choose songs for their new EP

Instagram

According to the creator of hits & # 39; Livin & # 39; la Vida Loca & # 39 ;, his twins Valentino and 11-year-old Matteo have lent their hands to choose the tracks of their new mini album & # 39; Pause & # 39 ;.

Ricky Martin she touched her husband and young children to help him complete the job on his new EP "Pause"during blocking.

Martin, 48, has been keeping himself busy amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic as he puts the finishing touches on his new surprise collection, which now says, "When you really want to do something, nothing can stop you."

While isolating himself, the hitmaker also filmed a music video for the remix of his song "Sharks," taken from the EP, with the help of her husband, Jwan Yosef.

"I shot a video at home on my phone," he revealed. "Is that scary or what? I think it worked. (Our) director was in Miami and we were here doing everything we could, you know, obviously, keep the social distance."

"But this is the new post-crown attitude. & # 39; What should we do? Let's do it! & # 39; And let's do it right!"

Explaining how Yosef also helped him take the perfect cover photo, the "She Bangs" star continued, "My husband took the cover photo of my new album. My assistant, who is quarantined with us, suddenly became a set decorator and is a lighting expert. We have to reinvent ourselves, I guess! "

And the couple's twins, Valentino and Matteo, 11, even helped their father choose which songs made it to the release.

"They are demanding and they love music. When I come home with something they don't like, they don't have filters. They tell you," he laughed, adding that when they like something, they will also express their interest.

"Especially this new single … One of the twins listened to it and then said," Good. Yes. I like this, "he added." It's pure, it's honest, it's real and they come up with ideas and I take them with me. It's okay".