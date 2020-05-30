Ricky Martin plans to provide mental health support to treat coronavirus replicas

WENN

The singer of & # 39; No one wants to be alone & # 39; It is working on the initiative through its Ricky Martin Foundation, which has been providing PPE to healthcare workers in hospitals during the pandemic.

Ricky MartinThe nonprofit organization plans to help people during the "aftershocks" of the coronavirus crisis with a series of "mental health and education" programs.

"It is important. We have to do it, we have to do this," the singer told Entertainment Tonight. "I was able with my foundation and an alliance with Charity Stars and Project Hope, we delivered EPP to 50 hospitals in Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and the United States. And this is just the beginning."

Ricky continued: "I think that now more than ever is when victims need our help, because the aftershocks of this pandemic are really intense. So we will give them mental health and education and nothing more than love because they deserve it." "

In addition to his charitable efforts, Hitmaker is set to begin a joint tour with Enrique Iglesias in September, and insisted that the couple hope to move forward with the company, while ensuring that the public and crew are safe.

"We will take our time and do it well," he shared. "I am sure that every place, every country, every city will have its rules and regulations. We will follow them."

"But we will produce something amazing for you because there is nothing like the live experience."