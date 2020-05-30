Restaurants, beauty salons licensed to reopen entirely in Los Angeles County – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Los Angeles County health officials released reopening protocols on Friday afternoon that will allow companies to open as soon as they can meet with them, possibly as early as Friday night.

Under a Sacramento "variance,quot;, Los Angeles County restaurants were authorized to reopen for limited dinner service, as were barber shops and beauty salons, as the state approved the county's request to deepen California's road map to restart the economy.

As of Friday, the county had been one of only a dozen California counties that did not

They have received authorization from the state allowing more types of businesses to reopen.

Criteria for such variations include infection rates, hospital capacity, availability of tests, and the ability to trace contacts of infected residents.

Officials in Los Angeles County, which has about half of the state's coronavirus cases and deaths, say infection and hospitalization rates have been declining despite the number of cases and deaths continuing to rise.

Restaurants will be required to meet 60% capacity and provide screening tests for customers and employees, physical distancing measures, and customers will be required to wear facial covers when they are not eating.

Customers are encouraged to make reservations, and will be asked to wait for their table, either in their cars or outside the restaurant. The restaurant bar areas will remain closed.

As part of the new criteria, beauty salons will also be required to enforce physical separation, and employees and customers will also be screened and required to cover their faces.

The county revised its Health Officer Order Tuesday, allowing retailers inside closed shopping malls to reopen to shop at the store with capacity restrictions and mandatory facial coverage.

Offices, exchange rooms, flea markets, and movie theaters were also authorized to open under the revised order. The houses of worship were also authorized to hold the services again in person, with limited capacity and restrictions on activities.

Several Southland shopping malls were also reopened, including The Beverly Center and Glendale Galleria.

Only a limited number of stores are open and hours are limited.