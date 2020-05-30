Residents in the grateful Lyndale fire at a nearby auto parts store did not light their home – Up News Info

Protesters openly defied curfew orders in Minneapolis overnight, and firefighters were overwhelmed putting out various businesses and wildfires across the city on the fourth night of riots after George Floyd's death.

And the targets of the arson are appearing, they are moving.

Taikaria, 6, struggles to understand what happened to her neighborhood at night, seeking comfort from her parents.

"They just hug me and keep me safe from the fire," he said.

Like many others, Taikaria left her home in the Lyndale neighborhood on Saturday morning to see the devastation.

Cam McCambridge disagrees about what remains of her owned building. What used to be an O'Reilly Auto Parts on the left and a Family Dollar on the right has now left an overnight fire started by agitators.

McCambridge was surprised that people could cause so much harm.

"We tackled these windows. There are only three window banks here. somehow they made their way and did what they did, "McCambridge said.

As difficult as it is to see, no one was injured in the fire, including Ellie Underwood, who lives in the apartment building next door. She said it was a neighborhood effort to keep everyone safe and keep their homes on their feet.

"The people in the alley had their hoses pointing toward the building, the houses across the street had their taps running, filling the tubs with water, and we all brought them here," Underwood said. "We are all very grateful this morning."