Refuted rumors: Minn. Nat’l Guard has no plans to disable cell phone service in twin cities – Up News Info

Rumors have been circulating the Minnesota National Guard network that plans to disable cell phone service in the Minneapolis area during protests Saturday.

The Minnesota National Guard wanted the public to know that this is not a fact. They announced that "they have no plans to disable or discontinue cell phone service in the Twin Cities tonight."

RUMOR CONTROL: The @MNNationalGuard You have no plans to disable or discontinue cell phone service in the Twin Cities tonight. – MN National Guard (@MNNationalGuard) May 30, 2020

On Saturday, Minnesota Guardsmen mobilized in response to widespread and continued violence. According to online accounts, there may be as many as 13,000 soldiers and airmen serving communities in Minnesota.

