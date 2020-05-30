Read the reopening guidelines for Mass hotels, motels, and other accommodations.

Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito released reopening guidelines for hotels, motels and other accommodations in Massachusetts on Friday, which are scheduled to open no earlier than June 8 during Phase 2 of the state's four-phase reopening plan. .

Hotels must follow a checklist that includes social distancing, hygiene protocols, personnel and operations, and cleaning and disinfection.

"Accommodation security standards apply to all forms of accommodation, and that includes hotels, motels, inns, bed and breakfasts and short-term residential rentals, including those organized through online accommodation platforms such as Airbnb and Vrbo "Polito said during the press conference on Friday. .

Here are some of the checklist guidelines that hotels should follow:

Guests and staff must wear face covers when inside hallways and common areas;

Hand sanitizer should be offered in public areas of the entire facility;

Ballrooms, meeting rooms, function rooms, and all other indoor or outdoor event facilities must remain closed;

On-site restaurants, pools, gyms, spas, golf courses, and other services may operate only as these categories are authorized to operate elsewhere and are subject to the same safety rules;

Accommodation operators cannot organize weddings, business events or other organized meetings of any kind;

Buffets and self-service areas with multipurpose items are not allowed;

Close or reconfigure common guest spaces and high-density areas, such as reception lobbies / check-ins, break rooms, and business centers;

Establish walkways and directional walkways for pedestrian traffic, with clearly visible signage;

The number of people traveling in an elevator will be limited;

Workers cannot open car or taxi doors and valet parking should be avoided;

Non-essential services, such as water or coffee stations, coat rooms, etc. will be removed from public places;

Consider leaving rooms empty for 24 hours after each guest that leaves to allow for deep cleaning.

"Accommodation operators should inform guests of the Commonwealth policy that urges travelers to be quarantined for 14 days when they arrive out of state," Polito said.

Read the full checklist here: