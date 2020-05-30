Rasheeda Frost talks about this year: "My emotions are everywhere,quot;

Rasheeda Frost shared a message on her social media account about this terrible year. Check it out below.

Obviously, it also refers to the murder of George Floyd that shocked and angered the entire country.

A follower said: ‘The correct way is the only way they understand and violently. Sometimes you have to face aggression with aggression. They haven't felt that we really come together and fight, and now might be the time. "

Someone else said: "Ok, what do you want … Make good decisions with the movement of your no … WITHOUT JUSTICE, THERE IS NO PEACE !!!!!

A commentator exclaimed: No No! Stop talking! At what point do you have a knee to the neck, bullets to the back, to the front, the killers are not condemned and they still want to be docile, meek and TALK! DO NOT GIVE AF WHAT YOU HAVE TO SAY! "

Someone else shared this precious quote: Pero “But it is not enough for me to stand before you tonight and condemn riots. It would be morally irresponsible for me to do that without, at the same time, condemning the contingent and intolerable conditions that exist in our society. These conditions are the things that make people feel they have no choice but to engage in violent rebellions to get attention. And I must say tonight that mutiny is the language of strangers. And what has the United States not heard? He has not learned that the plight of poor blacks has worsened in the past twelve to fifteen years. It has not known that the promises of freedom and justice have not been kept. And you have not heard that large segments of white society are more concerned with tranquility and the status quo than with justice and humanity. "Martin Luther King Jr. & # 39;

A commenter told Rasheeda: "Thank you for being a light during this time and not encouraging this violence."

