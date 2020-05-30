Ramona Singer's daughter does it with new RHONY star Leah McSweeney

The Real Housewives of Atlanta drama has spread outside of the Bravo universe. Newcomer Leah McSweeney messed with her co-star's daughter.

Avery Singer, the daughter of Ramona Swinger, turned to social media to protect Leah after Thursday's explosive episode.

In case you haven't been watching, Leah is the new fan favorite that women aren't sure how to react to. After McSweeney asked that her sister be invited to part of the delivery trip and Ramona gave her a fluctuating response, she was furious.

Amid screaming, crying, and almost every emotion in between, Leah managed to get Singer to commit to allowing her relative to join the stars.

While some people felt that each and every RHONY lady had gotten drunk on camera, others embarrassed Leah for her behavior.

This included Avery, who took the opportunity to watch the episode with her mother and said, ‘This is really crazy. I am ashamed for you. How are you associated with them?

Leah responded to the 25-year-old by posting messages from fans who spilled her own tea on Singer's offspring.

McSweeney asked: ‘@ramonasinger are you sure you want to involve @averysinger in our drama? She is 25 years old, so it is a fair game for me. In fact, I'm closer to her than to you. "

Rookie RHONY was preparing for the coming storm of criticism before the episode aired.

Leah explained in an Instagram post that she said, in part: "Hurricane season is here and tonight is,quot; Hurricane Leah. "I want to introduce this episode by saying that I went on this trip to Rhode Island without even wanting to go. I didn't know well women right now, and I was in an already vulnerable frame of mind. I wanted my sister to help me. "

She went on to criticize Ramona for being a hypocrite.

What do you think about this new drama?



