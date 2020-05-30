Rains, hail storms rumble in the San Francisco Bay Area – Up News Info San Francisco

WALNUT CREEK (Up News Info SF) – A low-pressure system rolled through the San Francisco Bay area on Saturday afternoon, causing thunderstorms and hail storms in several East Bay communities.

The radar of the National Weather Service at 2:30 p.m. They showed several storm cells containing lightning, thunder, and hail that flowed through the East Bay.

When thunder roars inside! We have had a number of observers from around the East Ball to report frequent torrential rains and lightning with these cells. A significant weather warning covers most of East Bay (outlined in green) until 315 p.m.#cawx#cawx pic.twitter.com/w3ftY8bmFG – NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) May 30, 2020

Many residents turned to social media, posting photos and videos of the brief, heavy rains.

@ DrewTumaABC7 HUGE thunderstorm at Walnut Creek. Lots of thunder and lightning. It happened in about 10 minutes. pic.twitter.com/h2QJA2i12Q – Nico Wells (@NicoTempesta_) May 30, 2020

Pea-sized thunder, lightning, and hail pass through Walnut Creek, California. I was planning to wash the car … I just got some free time pic.twitter.com/wxrhnWlXDe – brian yuen (@newsfroggie) May 30, 2020

A high-pressure system that camped in the Bay Area for several days last week, triggering record temperatures, moved eastward Thursday night allowing the low-pressure system to follow in its wake.

Temperatures dropped 10 degrees or more on Saturday and unstable air blew in, bringing with it brief heavy rains and lightning.

"For what it's worth, the latest lightning detection networks are already picking up some lightning near the top low," meteorologists from the weather service said Friday. "The chances of thunderstorms seem more likely on Saturday as the upper drop in the colder core progresses. The best opportunity for thunderstorms will be over the north and east of the bay on Saturday and early Saturday morning. ”

When it comes to rain showers, forecasters said North Bay could receive 1/4 to 1/2 inches by the time the showers move.

Although there were rains in the Bay Area in April and May, they have not been able to compensate for the deficit accumulated in the first February without rain since 1864.

Lightning carries with it the threat of forest fires.

Calfire was already reporting an increase in forest fires this year. From January 1, 2020 to May 24, 2020, state officials said there were 1,506 fires that burned 1,967 acres. Compared from January 1, 2019 to May 24, 2019, there were 884 fires covering 1,677 acres.