Quavo and Takeoff seek a superstar with new talent show & # 39; Step Up to the Mic & # 39;

Instagram

Two of the Migos rappers will join a producer and songwriter as judges as they hunt for talents with & # 39; the mamba mentality & # 39; in a new online talent competition.

Up News Info –

Migos star Quavo is looking for a "superstar … (who) is ready to work" with him on Triller's new talent talent competition online entertainment platform "Get on the microphone"

The 29-year-old hip-hop star will sit on the jury alongside his groupmate. Take offproducer Murda Beatzand composer Starrah for the contest, which sees promising singers vying for a career prize package.

"I'm looking for a superstar," said hit maker "Pick Up" in the gossip column on page six of the New York Post. "Someone who has ambition, someone who is willing to learn, but also knows what he brings to the table. Someone unique and real."

The winning act will record an original hit song created by the judges, an accompanying music video, and will receive a major record label and a management contract of up to one year.

Sharing his advice to applicants, Quavo, the real name Quavious Keyate Marshall, said: "They have to have that mamba mentality – RIP Kobe (Bryant) – and be ready to work."

"Make sure your voice is as powerful as those that spit bars, and just don't complain," he continued. "Sometimes, as a singer, I even complain, like, 'My voice is not good today', but it is really important to bring it all the time without excuses."

Auditions for the show are available to watch online here. The top 30 contestants will be announced and voting will begin on June 5, 2020.