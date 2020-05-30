Protests continue in downtown Dallas over police brutality, police say they are peaceful – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Protests over police brutality have resumed in downtown Dallas on Saturday afternoon, but police said the protests have remained "peaceful."

Protesters can be seen marching through downtown Dallas with signs in hand and residents open after George Floyd's custody death in Minneapolis and other police-related deaths involving black residents.

Police said they estimate about 700 people will attend the Saturday afternoon march so far.

It was a different view on Friday night after a protest started peacefully but quickly stiffened after a march began.

Groups separated from Friday's march could be seen fighting police, destroying property and looting various businesses. These actions were quickly condemned by city leaders such as Mayor Eric Johnson and Police Chief Renee Hall.

Hall told Up News Info 11 News on Friday night that people were throwing bricks at their officers and their vehicles and that she herself was almost hit by one.

During a press conference on Saturday afternoon, the mayor and chief called for the protests that were planned for Saturday to start and remain peaceful so that the messages of the protests are drowned out by the chaos.

“We applaud those who stand up and protest against police brutality. Because we also … but last night the peaceful protests began, but that was not how it ended. And what I want you to be clear with me today … this police department will not tolerate rebel vandalism. We will not tolerate destroying our city. We will not tolerate destroying our communities …, ”Hall said Saturday.