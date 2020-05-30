Protesters defy Minneapolis curfew order, multiple fires sparked during 4th night of riots over George Floyd's death – Up News Info

– Protesters defy curfew orders in Minneapolis on Friday night, and firefighters attempt to put out several businesses and wildfires across the city on the fourth night of riots after George Floyd's death.

One night after the third Minneapolis police precinct building was overtaken and burned, protesters gathered in the compound's fifth building on Friday night, located about four miles west.

At approximately 11:30 a.m., the police and National Guard slowly began moving toward the 5th Precinct en masse in a show of force. National Guard speakers announced that arrests will be made if protesters do not disperse. Tear gas was sent to the crowd soon after. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says a total of 350 members of the police are on the ground.

The Minnesota National Guard, State Patrol, and local police are on the ground responding to incidents at Mpls-St. Paul. I urge residents to comply with the 8 p.m. curfew. and go home immediately. Police must respond to emergencies, restore order, and keep Minnesotans safe. – Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) May 30, 2020

Earlier, protesters taunted members of the Minnesota State Patrol while holding a line near the burning compound just before 8 p.m. the curfew went into effect.

Large crowds seen protesting at Nicollet and 31 outside the Fifth Enclosure. Video Credit: CE Visuals. The | https://t.co/S21uToJNeE pic.twitter.com/w9aTgr74QF – Up News Info – Up News Info Minnesota (@Up News Info) May 30, 2020

Dressed in riot gear, the soldiers did not move, but as soon as members of the Minnesota National Guard appeared, protesters were warned that they were violating Governor Tim Walz's executive order.

The crowd followed the National Guard west on Lake Street. The entire time, the crowd was hit with tear gas, but they continued to move and follow the welds.

Large crowd of protesters in front of Minneapolis PD District 5 at Nicollet and W. 31st Street. Mostly calm.@Up News Info pic.twitter.com/4Xxp63OF1Z – Jeff Wagner (@ Jeff_Wagner4) May 30, 2020

The scene was chaotic, with law enforcement officers firing tear gas at the crowd, as protesters threw bottles of water and some drivers ran dangerously down Lake Street, with some passengers hanging from vehicles and throwing projectiles.

Around 10 p.m., a couple of hundred protesters began halting traffic on Interstate 35W, marching and practicing civil disobedience. Mike Max of Up News Info at the scene said a fire broke out near the interstate, a UPS truck was seized and looted. But protesters left the area and headed for the fifth building on the 31st Street and Lake Street compound.

The gathering at the 5th Precinct, which is about four miles west of the 3rd Precinct, has been largely peaceful, and protesters slowly began to leave the area around 11 p.m. – Almost at the same time, a Wells Fargo branch near 5th was looted and burned. Looters also arrived at the Stop-N-Shop service station in front of the compound.

Around 11:25 a.m., the fire spread from Wells Fargo to the US Post Office. USA Next to. The Hibachi Buffet on the block also burst into flames soon after.

#BREAK: Black smoke coming out of the US post office. USA Close to 1st Ave and Lake St. Adjacent to Hibachi and Wells Fargo restaurant also on fire @Up News Info pic.twitter.com/kpEZIbYyON – David Schuman (@david_schuman) May 30, 2020

The Minneapolis Fire Department took to Twitter just before to assure the public that they are working hard to keep up with the countless fires.

Minneapolis Fire continues to respond to fires throughout the city. Responses may be delayed until the scene can be secured. – Minneapolis Fire (@MinneapolisFire) May 30, 2020

In North Minneapolis, looters set fire to the Fade Factory on West Broadway Avenue and North 24th Avenue around 10:30 p.m.

CORRECTION: This is the Fade Factory NO Olympic Cafe hair salon. We were on our way to a reported fire at the Olympic Cafe when we encountered this. Apologize for the confusion! pic.twitter.com/ovjkGEDqgE – Erin Hassanzadeh Up News Info (@erinreportsTV) May 30, 2020

Erin Hassanzadeh of Up News Info was on site around 11:20 p.m. and said there was not much police presence while firefighters were fighting the fire.

The owner of the Fade Factory Barbor store in North Minneapolis, Trevon (in the white shirt), tells me that he called the fire department two and a half hours before they appeared. They told him it would be "put on the list,quot; when he called because they were so busy. Devastating. #wcco pic.twitter.com/NsnJtGztt4 – Erin Hassanzadeh Up News Info (@erinreportsTV) May 30, 2020

There are more protesters than police on the streets of southern Minneapolis as of Friday night.

Minneapolis City Councilwoman Alondra Cano tweeted her reaction to the ongoing unrest.

"The gas station in Lake and Park is on fire, our MFD cannot arrive safely due to crowds of people. The Governor pulled out the promised National Guard; we are doing everything we can to get MPD to complete his absence. Pray down Lake Street tonight, ”Cano said.

Those who violate the curfew may face a misdemeanor charge, which involves 90 days in jail and a $ 1,000 fine.

The Minneapolis City Council will hold an emergency meeting on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. to discuss Mayor Jacaob Frey's local emergency declaration.