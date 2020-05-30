Protesters clash with LAPD outside farmers' market near The Grove – Up News Info

Protesters clashed with police officers in Los Angeles near Grove on Saturday as protests over the George Floyd police murder in Minneapolis spread across L.A.

In the Fairfax district, thousands of protesters took over the intersection of Third Street and Fairfax Avenue, shutting down traffic.

Police formed a skirmish line along Third Street near Fairfax Avenue just after 2:30 p.m. with more than a dozen police vehicles. Still, some people got on the buildings and on a commuter bus.

Others smashed the windows of a police cruiser before it caught fire, sending thick smoke into the air. Firefighters would not enter the area without police protection, according to press reports.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti planned to have a briefing this afternoon to address the riots.