Protest over George Floyd's death closes upper deck of Bay Bridge in San Francisco – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Protesters closed the upper deck of the Bay Bridge on Friday night as part of a national wave of protests over the death of George Floyd on Memorial Day in Minneapolis. Floyd was unarmed and died in handcuffs, in custody, after an officer pressed his knee to his neck for several minutes.

The closing of the Bay Bridge occurred around 7 p.m. The blocked drivers posted videos on Snapchat and Twitter of stopped cars.

According to the California Highway Patrol, all lanes reopened around 8 p.m.

A more violent scene unfolded on Highway 101, in San José previously, where protesters blocked lanes and smashed windshields. At least one officer was injured.

Later, hundreds of protesters confronted the center near the City Hall with a police line, after authorities declared an illegal assembly to march and ordered the crowd to disperse.

In Oakland, hundreds of protesters marched peacefully downtown and gathered at Frank Ogawa Plaza. The city's mayor, along with business leaders, called for calm. By nightfall, the protest seemed to be ending, but around 9 p.m., protesters moved to Interstate 880 and blocked traffic from another Bay Area freeway, this time, in both directions.

CHP REPORTS LANES NOW OPEN