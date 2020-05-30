Progress Made in Cleaning Up Fire-Damaged Pier 45 – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Although cleanup efforts are ongoing at San Francisco Pier 45 after a four-alarm fire significantly damaged it last weekend, San Francisco port officials said Friday that they are making "significant progress,quot;.

The early morning fire on Saturday damaged the bottom of the pier and resulted in the displacement of three tenants, according to firefighters. Port officials said the cleanup in sheds B and D, which house fish processors, is ready to finish this weekend.

Next week, cleanup will begin in Shed A, where the Musee Mecanique submarine and USS Pampanito are located. The fire completely destroyed a fourth structure on the pier, Shed C, which contained a considerable amount of equipment used by San Francisco fishermen for the upcoming crab season.

According to the port, some 84,000 square feet will be cleaned at the port by this weekend, leaving about 15,000 square feet remaining. Pier 45 is an integral part of the city's fishing community and the fire has dealt a devastating blow.

The Port is working with Belfor Restoration on the cleanup, and the association aims to ensure that tenants can safely reuse the dock. Cleaning is systematically prioritized so that tenants can return to work.

Although flames threatened the historic SS Liberty Boat Jeremiah O’Brien, firefighters were able to save it from damage.

For now, however, the ship has been relocated to Pier 35N.

Additionally, the Red and White Fleet offices have been relocated to temporary offices away from the cleanup area.

