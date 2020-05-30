Priyanka Chopra feels adventurous during the running of the bulls

Priyanka Chopra has been quarantined with her husband Nick Jonas in California. The actress has been quite active on social media constantly giving fans updates on her quarantined life.



Earlier today, Priyanka Chopra shared a sun-kissed selfie on social media. In addition to sharing the photo, Priyanka revealed that she felt adventurous while staying home, so she decided to prepare for a selfie. In the photo, Priyanka wears a cherry-colored lipstick, a white shirt, and a pair of earrings. His caption for the post read: "A cherry lip and sun … … maybe even an earring … I feel adventurous."

She surely is one for a charming sight, isn't she? Throughout the pandemic, Priyanka has been quite active when it comes to helping those in need. In addition to raising awareness among her fans, Priyanka has also made several donations with the aim of contributing to the battle against the coronavirus.