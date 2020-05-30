Prince William struggling with mathematics while homeschooling his children

WENN

The Duke of Cambridge reveals that he is struggling with numbers while studying his two young children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, at home amid the ongoing blockade.

Homeschooling is not going to plan entirely Prince william as she struggles to understand the numbers of the older children Prince george and Princess charlotteMath's homework.

British royalty shares her two oldest sons and her youngest son, Prince louis, with his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and in the new BBC documentary "Soccer, Prince William and mental health", the 37-year-old man revealed the obstacles he encountered during the Covid-19 blockade.

"Homeschooling is fun, isn't it?" he joked while on a Zoom call with several famous soccer stars. "You start to worry about how little you remember of your school days when you can't ask the math questions at home."

Catherine recently also revealed that George and Charlotte skipped scheduled school vacations and continued their education.

"I feel very bad!" He admitted, adding that "children have so much resistance, I don't know how."

The duchess continued: "Honestly, you arrive at the end of the day and write the list of all the things that you have done that day. Then, you raise a tent, you lower it again, you cook, you bake. You arrive at the end of the day, they have passed it Very good, but it's amazing how much you can put in a day, that's for sure. "