Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hire Tyler Perry's security team after calling the drones to the police

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have lived in Tyler Perry's $ 18 million Beverly Hills mansion for just a couple of months, but their secure location isn't enough to keep them safe from paparazzi. After numerous drones appeared on the property in recent weeks, the couple hired the media mogul's security team.

According to StyleCasterThe Duke and Duchess of Sussex are extremely concerned for the safety of their son Archie Harrison a year after several surveillance drones and paparazzi members began showing up around the property and became quite aggressive in trying to take family photos.

This prompted Harry and Meghan to hire Perry's security team, and they are even paying for it themselves. Contrary to some reports, Prince Charles will not pay the bill for the new security details.

Since the beginning of May, Harry and Meghan have noticed several drones flying over their property and notified Los Angeles police of the problem. The couple reported that some of the drones were flying as low as 20 feet, and that there have been recent photos of the family on the grounds of the mansion.

"They see these drones approaching them and assume they are being operated by photographers, but they cannot assume that," a source revealed. "Meghan received racist death threats at the time of her wedding, so the terrorist threat is very real to them. But other than that, imagine if you were in her shoes in front of that, how would that feel? Having drones buzzing about 20 feet above your head when trying to play with your child?

The source added that drones are just one factor in the "unimaginable,quot; levels of intrusion that Meghan and Harry have faced since moving to California. The source explained that Harry and Meghan are followed and followed every time they leave, and the cars that follow them are "being driven very erratically,quot; and leave them "shaken."

"They went out driving in the past month in Los Angeles and were noticed by the paparazzi," the source explained. “Then they were followed, followed and chased by two cars, which were driven very erratically. When they parked, one of the cars following them, which had been in an outside lane, crossed two lanes of traffic to park. The photographer's car was five meters away from causing a T-bone accident. It was incredibly dangerous, shocking, and terrifying. They were shaken, but they handled it in the best possible way. "

Considering that Prince Harry lost his mother, the late Princess Diana due to aggressive paparazzi is not taking the safety of his wife and son lightly. The source says that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are real people, and they are asking for the safety everyone is waiting for in their own home.



