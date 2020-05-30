Prince Charles won't pay for Meghan and Tyler Perry's Prince Harry's private security team

As previously reported, Meghan and Prince Harry lived in Tyler Perry's luxurious Los Angeles home for over a month, and the pair of former royals hired the filmmaker's security team to take care of them already. the property after a drone hit the plane. House.

Stylecaster was the first to report that Meghan and Harry became concerned about their privacy, especially regarding baby Archie, after several drones and paparazzi members invaded the home and allegedly became "aggressive,quot; on the property.

As a result of the increased activity around the mansion, Harry and Meghan turned to Tyler Perry for their private security team. As a side note, Tyler Perry also owns a house in Atlanta, Georgia, where his production studio is located.

Other reports suggested that Prince Charles, Harry's father, may have been the one who paid for the security team, but Page Six reported that this is not the case. The story has more context.

In April, after Meghan and Harry moved from Canada to California, the President of the United States said that money from American taxpayers would not be used to pay for their safety. Donald Trump tweeted that most believed that Meghan and Harry would stay in Canada.

The President went on to say that the United States would not pay the bill for his private security. They would have to pay. Interestingly, security issues have been in the headlines once before, though related to Canada.

When it was revealed that Harry and Meghan were moving to Canada, which is a Commonwealth country of the British Empire, many Canadian citizens wondered if the nation's taxpayers would have to pay for their safety.

As a result, this was not the case, and the Canadian government was not required to cover the costs. This was only part of the controversy when former royals announced that they would be leaving the prestigious UK family earlier in the year.

Ad

Rumors of his unhappiness and inability to get along with others persisted for months.



CelebrityInsider.org – Post views:

0 0