President Trump to resume in-person fundraising in Dallas next month – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – President Donald Trump will resume in-person fundraising events, starting with one at a private home in Dallas on Thursday, June 11.

There will be approximately 25 attendees and the cost is $ 580,600 per couple.

A Republican National Committee spokesperson told Up News Info 11 Jack Fink: "Trump Victory's top priority is to ensure the safety of President Trump and our assistants, and that includes testing all attendees, as well as various other security measures. that align with the CDC guidance. "

Trump Victory, the joint fundraising committee comprised of the Trump campaign, RNC and 22 states parties, will resume in-person fundraisers with President Trump.

Each event site will be professionally cleaned and disinfected prior to the event.

The White House Medical Unit and the US Secret Service. USA They will evaluate all attendees so they can access the event.

All attendees will have to test negative for COVID-19 on the day of the event, complete a wellness questionnaire, and pass a temperature test. The costs of the COVID-19 tests will be covered by Trump Victory.