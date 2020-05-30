President Donald Trump's Tweetstorm – The Saturday Edition – Up News Info

President Donald Trump's early morning tweet storm took a strangely aggressive stance, as the nation's cities continued to erupt in protest at the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd earlier this week while in police custody.
As of late Friday, Trump was still trying to deal with the aftermath of his Thursday tweet that "looting leads to shooting," sparking further outrage and fueling passions. Trump tried to lessen his impact on Friday, saying "it was spoken as fact, not statement." It's very simple, no one should have a problem with this other than the haters and those looking to cause trouble on social media. Honor the memory of George Floyd!
However, protests outside the White House on Friday night seemed to indicate that people were not buying that explanation. Trump praised the Secret Service for its handling of the protests and alluded to the horrible fate that awaits any protester who has overcome White House barriers, citing "vicious dogs," among other defenses.
He also called Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser for failing to help the White House quell the protests, which he blamed today for "ANTIFA and the radical left."
We will post more communications as they come. The storm of tweets so far: