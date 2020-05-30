President Donald Trump's Tweetstorm – The Saturday Edition – Up News Info

President Donald Trump's early morning tweet storm took a strangely aggressive stance, as the nation's cities continued to erupt in protest at the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd earlier this week while in police custody.

As of late Friday, Trump was still trying to deal with the aftermath of his Thursday tweet that "looting leads to shooting," sparking further outrage and fueling passions. Trump tried to lessen his impact on Friday, saying "it was spoken as fact, not statement." It's very simple, no one should have a problem with this other than the haters and those looking to cause trouble on social media. Honor the memory of George Floyd!

However, protests outside the White House on Friday night seemed to indicate that people were not buying that explanation. Trump praised the Secret Service for its handling of the protests and alluded to the horrible fate that awaits any protester who has overcome White House barriers, citing "vicious dogs," among other defenses.

He also called Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser for failing to help the White House quell the protests, which he blamed today for "ANTIFA and the radical left."

We will post more communications as they come. The storm of tweets so far:

It is ANTIFA and the radical left. Don't blame others! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2020

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey will never be mistaken for the deceased, great general Douglas McArthur or great fighter general George Patton. How is it that all these places they defend so badly are run by liberal Democrats? Get tough and fight (and arrest the bad guys). FORCE! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2020

These are "organized groups" that have nothing to do with George Floyd. Sad! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2020

… too playful or out of line, they would quickly attack them hard, they didn't know what hit them. The first line was replaced by new agents, like magic. Large crowd, professionally organized, but no one came close to breaking the fence. If they had … – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2020

…. good practice. "As you saw last night, they were very cool and very professional. Never let it spin out of control. Thank you! On the bad side, the mayor of D.C. @MurielBowser, who is always looking for money and help, would not let the DC police get involved. "It is not your job." Nice! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2020