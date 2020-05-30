Premier League authorized by the government to seek to restart June

MANCHESTER, England (AP) – The Premier League received government approval on Saturday to go ahead with its June 17 restart, though players will have to keep separate during celebrations and goal disputes to maintain social distance.

More details of the league's plans to deal with coronavirus cases have been revealed with clubs that are likely to have to play even if they only have 15 fit squad members.

In a further boost to the league's restart plans, there were no positive results in the fourth round of testing twice a week. On Thursdays and Fridays 1,130 players and club staff were tested as contact training resumed.

The season was suspended in March and the government is now willing to allow fan-free games if coronavirus prevention protocols are followed in stadiums.

The government said that, when possible, social distancing should be maintained in games, including "during any dispute between players and umpires, or scoring celebrations." But there is an acknowledgment that players will not always be able to stay 2 meters (6 feet) apart while playing.

"There is still a lot of work to be done to ensure the safety of everyone involved," said Premier League chief executive Richard Masters. “This includes consulting with our clubs, players and managers, along with all our other stakeholders, as the health and well-being of our participants and supporters is our priority.

"If all goes well, we will be delighted to resume the 2019-20 season in just over two weeks."

The league accepted a government request that some games be streamed for free, while they are generally only available on subscription channels, to make them accessible to fans who are unable to attend the games.

But the police still want Liverpool's key games, before they almost certainly win the trophy, to be played out of town and in neutral stadiums. Liverpool have two wins to end their 30-year title drought, 25 points ahead with nine games to play.

"We need to make sure that people don't congregate around stadiums," Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said at a press conference on Downing Street. "I think the fans will behave responsibly. I think the British people have shown real common sense in all of this. I am sure you will understand the need to look at home. "

The clubs agreed during a conference call on Thursday to restart on June 17 even though there are still thousands of new COVID-19 infections every day in England.

West Ham Vice President Karren Brady said the last virtual meeting of club executives featured a lengthy discussion of "what constitutes having a team fit enough to compete in the games that remain to be played." Having only four substitutes was considered sufficient.

"There are obvious and genuine concerns about what happens to your match results if your club has multiple players testing positive for coronavirus, or is self-isolating, and as a result you simply cannot deploy your initial or stronger XI." Brady wrote in a column in the Saturday editions of "The Sun,quot; newspaper.

"Well as long as you have 15 fit players (including a goalkeeper) made up of your squad of 25 men or your under-21s, you will be considered to have a team fit enough to fulfill the arrangement."

Clubs will discuss in another callout on Thursday what to do if teams don't have 15 fit players or if the season is still restricted, because it will never resume or be suspended again due to a further increase in COVID-19 cases.

"The Premier League recommends a points-per-game formula to decide the allocation of places," said Brady. "This is a simple model whereby a team's number of points is simply divided by the number of games they have played.

"The resulting number is the average number of points each team has earned in each game of the season so far. And in this calculation, three teams will be relegated, which is a heartbreaking finale for the most unfortunate season in history."

West Ham is two places above the relegation zone, but only because the East London club have a better goal difference than Bournemouth and Watford.

"I and other clubs are reluctant to decide the future fate of Premier League shareholders for a formula rather than a soccer game," said Brady.

The Premier League season will end the weekend of July 25-26, more than two months after what was originally scheduled.

Although COVID-19 deaths per day have fallen in Britain since the April peak, the government still reported another 215 on Saturday, raising the number of known deaths in all settings, including hospitals and nursing homes, at 38,376.