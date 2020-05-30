Porsha Williams takes to the streets along with the peaceful protesters in Atlanta. Check out their videos!

Porsha Williams shared a message on her social media account: She is calling everyone to protest what happened to George Floyd. She is against violence, and shared some images with peaceful protesters. Check out their posts below.

"Meet us at Centennial Park! #BlackLivesMatter # Justice4GeorgeFloyd (Yes, I know a policeman was arrested! STOP and charge all 4 policemen!") Porsha told her fans.

One fan said, "Everyone needs to support the movement," and someone else posted this message: "Where's the photo?" Are you receiving special treatment for being a police officer? Where's the police photo?

One commenter wrote: "Please wear your masks, Porsha, and stay safe!" And someone else said, "Right! Sitting and doing nothing, but being silent does nothing. 🗣 APPLY PRESSURE! # Justice4all."

A follower said to Porsha: Hola Hello, beautiful lady! Thanks for being you! Forge those who hate! The more they speak, the higher gods will take you! I can't wait to see you and Mr. Dennis jump the broom! Pj is so blessed and beautiful! "

Porsha shared another video from the street and captioned it with the following words: ‘I'm not sure if you saw this in media coverage! So here you have "ATLANTA CAME OUT #JuntosEstamos #Blacklivesmatter #Peaceful #CentennialPark,quot;

One of his fans said: ‘Much more powerful than screaming and causing mayhem. What a moment, "and someone else posted this message:" Thanks for posting. They never want to show unity. "

Another follower said: Sí Yes girl! AMEN God, I pray for the world, "and someone else posted this:" No. Not anywhere in the media coverage. Thanks for sharing! & # 39;

Apart from this, Porsha shared a photo on her social media account since she was two years old, and managed to melt the hearts of her fans with it.



