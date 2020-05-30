Photo: fake pictures Photo: fake pictures

Did you protest yesterday? Porsha Williams did. the Atlanta Real Housewives Star was one of what appears to be thousands of protesters who marched on Friday at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta demanding justice for George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arberyand any other black person killed or harmed by police violence.

In a CBS46 interview, stained on Twitter by I don't want to die poor author Michael ArceneauxWilliams said she wanted justice for Floyd's family and that she wanted to see all the officers present for her death.not just Derek Chauvin, the white cop who pinned Floyd with his knee to Floyd's neck for almost 10 minutes, even when Floyd stopped respondingArrested and charged with murder.

"We are done, we are tired and we are not going to take it anymore," Williams told CBS. "What is happening here in black America is not right. We're not doing well. We just want to live, and I'm here today to make sure everyone understands that black lives are important. "

The Atlanta protest, one of at least 30 such demonstrations on Friday, by CNN, transformed into an uprising at the end of the night, with multiple arrests made and at least one police car received a beautiful new makeover (i.e. set on fire) If you were not there and you want to help get the arrested protesters out of jail, you can make a donation to the bailout support efforts of the Atlanta Solidarity Fund here.

(Celebrity Insider)

Williams is one of countless celebrities speaking out against Floyd's murder and racist police violence on social media, which is literally the least that anyone with a great platform could do right now, like Kehlani celebrated this morning:

Sunscreen stains are so bad you should skip things entirely (OMG …

In an Instagram post last night, Rihanna shared that the "devastation, anger (and) sadness" he felt over the past week "has been overwhelming to say the least." Beyoncé, Meanwhile, He called his 147 million Instagram followers to sign one of the four requests demanding that all police officers present for Floyd's death be arrested and charged, not just Chauvin.

the formerly apolitical Taylor Swift scream Donald Trump for "fanning the fires of white supremacy and racism", and Lady Gaga I canceled it Chromatic listening party for …tell people to register to vote?? Without offending electoral politics, but actually wait. No. Total offense to electoral politics! Telling people to respond to state-sponsored racist violence by registering to vote so that they can participate in an election within five months is fucking useless, Gagá! If you are a billionaire pop staryou should probably be using their immense wealth to rescue protesters, or at least using your gigantic platform to reprogram the most racist segments of your fan base. Honestly a Chromatic listening party could even be plus Useful right now to say nebulous to people who register to vote.

Speaking of celebrities who use their wealth to rescue protesters … frankly I would like to see more! Steve Carrell, Seth Rogen, and the Safdie Brothers everyone has been matching donations with the Minnesota Liberty Fund, who has been rescuing protesters arrested in Minneapolis this week. "Wow, how wonderful," I said to the broom that has accompanied me during the last 79 days of quarantine, whose name is Camille. But then I realized it was a $ 50 donation that all of these extremely wealthy people matched, a paltry sum for any one of them, I imagine. "This really isn't wonderful," I said to Camille, beautiful in her modest, gray-handled road. Camille was so humiliated by his behavior, so mortified by the stinginess on public display., that'sHe hasn't said a word since.

(The hill)