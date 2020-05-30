Police use emergency triage to help man shoot at Dallas apartment complex

– Dallas Police Department investigators are looking for the person who shot a man to death Friday morning.

It happened just before 5:30 a.m. in an apartment complex in the 12000 block of Schroeder Road, not far from High Five.

Police arrived to find a man shot in the parking lot. Officers used at least one tourniquet to stop the victim's bleeding. The man was taken to the Presbyterian Hospital and is expected to survive.

Police have not said what caused the shooting if they have suspects in the case.