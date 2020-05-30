Police use emergency triage to help man shoot at Dallas apartment complex

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
6
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police Department investigators are looking for the person who shot a man to death Friday morning.

It happened just before 5:30 a.m. in an apartment complex in the 12000 block of Schroeder Road, not far from High Five.

(credit: Tim Lavow / Up News Info 11 News)

Police arrived to find a man shot in the parking lot. Officers used at least one tourniquet to stop the victim's bleeding. The man was taken to the Presbyterian Hospital and is expected to survive.

Police have not said what caused the shooting if they have suspects in the case.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here