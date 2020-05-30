"Please, please stop this violence!" – Up News Info

Tyler Perry is the latest Atlanta-area celebrity to take part in the street protests taking place over the death of George Floyd, the Minneapolis man who died in police custody.

In social media posts this morning, actor / producer / director Perry called for calm. He started on Twitter: "I'm not in Atlanta, but if I had, I would have been with our mayor! But there was nothing I could say better than what mayor @ @KeishaBottoms he said last night! Please stop this violence! Looting IS NOT THE ANSWER!

He continued his thoughts on Facebook: “And listen to me, be careful where you are getting your information to JOIN the protests! There are people and other countries that publish things that pretend to be the United States, they try to defend a peaceful protest, but they try to incite us to violence and chaos to try to do more harm! Don't fall for this nonsense! Please stop the violence!