Phil Robertson's family hugs adult daughter from extramarital affair after surprising revelation

In the last episode of his podcast & # 39; Unashamed & # 39 ;, the star of & # 39; Duck Dynasty & # 39; He confesses to having recently learned about having a 45-year-old daughter named Phyliss from a romance he had in the 70s.

Phil Robertson He has had his family hug his newly discovered adult daughter. The "Duck dynasty"Star dropped the bomb on her recent discovery related to the extramarital affair she had in the 1970s during an episode of her podcast" Unashamed, "and since then her clan has rallied behind her new sister, Phyliss.

On Thursday, May 28, the third son of the 74-year-old television personality. Willie Robertson He shared on Instagram a photo of his 45-year-old half-sister joining their family reunion. "It was great to find my lost sister. I can't wait to share life with everyone's family," wrote the 48-year-old man in the caption. "Welcome to the wackiest family in the world."

Willie's wife Korie RobertsonMeanwhile, he lets out a photo of her posing with Phyliss and her sisters-in-law on the beach. "We have a new sister! We discovered not long ago that Phil has a daughter, and Willie and his brothers have a sister," he said. "It was a surprise to all of us as it probably is to you, but life is full of surprises, and this one is especially sweet!"

"Our annual family photos on the beach were even crazier, and Robertson's men are now officially outnumbered, so we feel pretty good now, ha! Welcome to the family, Phyllis; I promise it's never boring." Korie continued. Her daughter Sadie Robertson then republished her post and added a note saying, "The bigger the better."

Willie's brother Jase Robertson They have also publicly welcomed Phyliss into her family. Along with a photo of him with his half sister, the 50-year-old man said, "Yes, I have a sister. And she is amazing." His wife, Missy robertsonHe offered more details as he recalled the moment Jase broke the news months earlier.

"The DNA results are back, and … I have a sister." Words that I will never forget when my husband said when he came back to me at a worship conference just 3 months ago, "she wrote. Missy in her own post. "The following moments were emotional as we continued to praise and adore an amazing Father and Savior." She added: "Welcome Phyllis and Tony, Grant and Julie, Joel and Kendall! They are loved."

Phil himself shared his thoughts on finding Phyliss after 45 years during a podcast discussion with his children, Willie, Jase, Al and Jep Robertson broadcast on Thursday. "It is a pretty cool explanation of redemption, reconciliation, love," said the self-proclaimed devout Christian.

"It turns out, 45 years old, you have a daughter that you don't know, and she has a father that she doesn't know. 45 years old that doesn't sound very long but you say, that's a while" the husband of Marsha kay continued. "So finally, after all those years, we got together."

In the podcast episode, Al robertson He confessed to being the first in the family to learn about Phyliss. Claiming to have received a letter from her, he said: "Basically, it was from a woman who said that through a DNA search, she believes that dad could be her dad." He then admitted that he and his brother Jase "dismissed" their claims at first.

Still, when they started "looking at him a little more deeply," Al couldn't help but admit that "there might be something to this." He continued: "We had to chase him. I started to think, there is a 45-year-old woman who doesn't know who her father is, and she is watching. And I thought that even if she is not a dad, she needs to know that she is not a dad."