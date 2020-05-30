Pentagon ready to send troops to Minneapolis if state requests – Up News Info

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Pentagon said Saturday it was ready to provide military aid to authorities struggling to stem the unrest in Minneapolis, where George Floyd's death sparked widespread protests, but Governor Tim Walz did not request federal troops.

Jonathan Rath Hoffman, the Pentagon's chief spokesman, said several military units have been put on higher alert "as a prudent planning measure,quot; in case Walz requests help. Hoffman did not identify the units, but other officials said they are primarily military police. Hoffman said these are units that typically have a 48-hour retreat to support state authorities in the event of crises such as natural disasters. They are now on four-hour alert, Hoffman said.

Defense officials said the Pentagon had no intention of deploying federal forces to Minnesota unless Walz asked for help. If he made such a request, federal units such as the military police could provide logistical and other support to the Minnesota National Guard or state police, but would not be directly involved in the police under current plans, officials said. They were not authorized to discuss planning publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Hoffman said Defense Secretary Mark Esper and General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, had spoken to Walz twice in the past 24 hours and told him that the Pentagon was prepared to help if necessary.

Maj. Gen. Jon Jensen, the adjutant general of the Minnesota National Guard, said the Pentagon's decision to place some military units on higher alert for possible deployment was "a prudent move,quot; that gave Walz more options.

President Donald Trump urged Walz and other Minnesota authorities to "be tough,quot; in Minneapolis.

"We have our armed forces ready, willing and capable if they ever want to call our armed forces, and we can have troops on the ground quickly," Trump said.

Soldiers at Fort Bragg in North Carolina and Fort Drum in New York have been ordered to be ready to deploy within four hours if called, according to three people with direct knowledge of the orders. Soldiers at Fort Carson in Colorado and Fort Riley in Kansas have been told to be ready in 24 hours. The people were not authorized to discuss the preparations publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Preparation orders were sent verbally on Friday, after Trump asked Esper for military options to help calm the unrest in Minneapolis after the protests turned into looting and arson in some parts of the city.

Trump made the request in a phone call from the Oval Office on Thursday night that included Esper, national security adviser Robert O & # 39; Brien and several others. The president asked Esper for rapid deployment options if the Minneapolis protests continued to spiral out of control, according to one of the people, a senior Pentagon official who was on the call.

The person said that the military units would be deployed under the Insurrection Act of 1807, which was last used in 1992 during the Los Angeles riots that followed the Rodney King trial. However, another official said Saturday that federal troops could be deployed to Minnesota without invoking that act. In that situation, they would perform non-law enforcement tasks, such as providing logistical assistance.

"If this is where the president is heading in response, it would represent a significant escalation and a determination that the various state and local authorities are not up to the task of responding to the growing unrest," said Brad Moss, a Washington DC based on lawyers, specializing in national security.

Members of police units were on a 30-minute withdrawal alert early Saturday morning, meaning they would have to return to their bases within that time limit in preparation for deployment to Minneapolis within four hours. Units at Fort Drum head to Minneapolis first, according to the three people, including two Department of Defense officials. Approximately 800 American soldiers would be deployed to the city if called.

Protests erupted in Minneapolis this week after a video appeared showing a police officer pressing his knee to Floyd's neck for several minutes, even after Floyd stopped moving and pleaded for air. Floyd later died of his injuries. The officer, Derek Chauvin, was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter on Friday.

The protests turned violent and protesters torched the Minneapolis Third Police Precinct near where Floyd was arrested on Thursday. Mayor Jacob Frey ordered a citywide curfew at 8 p.m. local time, starting on Friday. In that city, peaceful protests picked up when darkness fell, with thousands of people ignoring the curfew to walk the streets in the southern part of the city. Some cars were set on fire in scattered neighborhoods, business thefts began, and eventually there were larger fires.

Active duty forces are normally prohibited from acting as a national law enforcement agency. But the Law of Insurrection offers an exception. There was no indication Saturday that Trump intended to invoke that act.

It would allow the military to assume police authority that would not otherwise be allowed, by enforcing state and federal law, said Stephen Vladeck, a professor at the University of Texas School of Law who specializes in constitutional and national security law.

The statute "is deliberately vague,quot; when it comes to cases where the Insurrection Law could be used, he said. The state governor could ask Trump to take action or Trump could act on his own authority if he determines that local authorities are so overwhelmed that they cannot adequately enforce the law, Vladeck said.

"It is a very broad concession of authority for the president," he added.