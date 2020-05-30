Paytm moves HC alleging that telecommunications companies do not prevent phishing activity on their networks – Latest news

One97 Communications Ltd, which administers the online payment platform Paytm, has moved to the Delhi High Court alleging that telecommunications service providers are not blocking scammers who are defrauding their customers through "phishing,quot; activities on various networks. mobiles.

Paytm has claimed that millions of its customers have been defrauded by phishing activities via mobile networks and the failure of telecommunications companies to avoid the same has "caused reputational and financial losses,quot; for which has sought damages of Rs 100 million. from them.

Phishing is a cyber crime in which people are contacted by email, phone call, or text message by someone posing as a legitimate representative of an organization to entice them to share their confidential data, including bank details and passwords and credit card details.

Paytm, in its petition, has stated that the main telecommunication companies – Airtel, Reliance Jio, BSNL, MTNL and Vodafone – are violating their obligations under the Telecommunications Commercial Communications Client Preferences Regulation (TCCCPR) 2018 that was notified by the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) to curb the problem of unsolicited commercial communications.

Paytm has claimed that, according to regulations, telecoms companies must verify the alleged telemarketers seeking to register (called Registered Telemarketers or RTMs) with them before granting access to their customer data and also take immediate action against all fraudulent RTMs. .

The petition has argued that the "failure,quot; by telecommunications companies to carry out proper verification prior to such registration allows fraudulent telemarketers to conduct phisihing activities against Paytm customers and its associated companies.

In addition, it has argued that, under the legal regime, it is the responsibility of telecommunications companies to prevent such fraud and deter fraudsters by blocking and / or financial disincentives.

In explaining the scammers' modus operandi, Paytm has said that such persons or entities register with telecommunication companies and are assigned headings, such as Paytm, PYTM, PTM, IPAYTN, PYTKYC and their derivatives, which are similar to the headings. Paytm officers. – including BPaytm, FPaytm, PAYTMB, Ipaytm and mPaytm – and then send messages to your clients to obtain their confidential and private information, including account details and passwords.

The messages generally contain a link that, when clicked, installs software on the phone that allows the scammer to obtain the customer's financial account data stored on the device, upon request.

Some fraudulent RTMs call customers and seek their private information under the guise of completing their KYC (know your customer) requirements so that their Paytm wallets are operational, he said.

Paytm requested court instructions from TRAI to ensure full and strict implementation of the TCCCPR provisions to curb fraudulent unsolicited commercial communications sent over mobile networks and to take action against telecommunications companies for violating their obligations to verify vendors. phone calls under regulations.



It has also requested guidance from the Center to ensure that sim care is not sold without proper verification and to establish an interagency working group to coordinate actions to limit fraud taking place in telecommunications networks.

Paytm has alleged that even after the telecommunications companies reported the breaches, they did not take immediate action to block the fraudulent RTMs and impose financial disincentives against them.

It has sought an address for telecommunications companies to take effective measures under the TCCCPR to block the telephone numbers of telephone vendors who send unsolicited commercial communications.

Paytm has also asserted that certain provisions of TCCCPR provide for actions only against those telemarketers who make unsolicited communications in bulk and only provide for graduated sanctions and have requested an order declaring such regulations unconstitutional and ultra vires the TRAI Act.

It has also requested a court statement that, under regulations, telecommunications companies are required to establish mechanisms to record reports of customer violations.