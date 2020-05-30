Orange County reports 3 more coronavirus-related deaths, 185 new cases – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Orange County reported three other coronavirus-related deaths on Friday, bringing the number of deaths to 145.

The county also has 185 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases to 5,923 since the pandemic began, according to the Orange County Health Agency.

So far, 60 of the deaths have been residents of qualified nursing homes. As of Wednesday, 735 Orange County skilled nursing facility residents and 322 employees have tested positive for the virus.

Outbreaks (defined as two or more confirmed cases) have occurred in 22 nursing homes, two care facilities, and two nursing homes. The homeless shelters in Anaheim and Fullerton have also seen outbreaks, authorities said.

So far, 116,279 people have been evaluated for COVID-19.

BOSS. Health Officer Dr. Nichole Quick issued the order on May 23 making facial coatings a requirement while in public. It came the same day that the state gave O.C. permission to reopen restaurants for in-person meals and retailers for in-person purchases. The governor on Tuesday also gave permission for O.C. hairdressers and hairdressers to reopen.

Before that, masks were only mandatory for employees who interacted with the public.

BOSS. Authorities said public health chief Quick has received several threats for his modified order.

"Unfortunately, during public comments, Dr. Quick received a death threat," O.C. Supervisor Michelle Steele said at a press conference on Thursday. “While many people have strong emotions related to the order of the facial linings. It is never appropriate to intimidate or threaten violence, particularly with our director of public health. "

The Orange County Sheriff's Department confirmed that Quick had received several threats and was taking steps to ensure his protection.

"Dr. Quick has received several threatening statements," OCSD spokeswoman Carrie Braun told Voice of OC. "Those came through public comments and (through) statements that were made online. It is understandable that he has expressed concern for his safety. "

BOSS. Sheriff Don Barnes told the board earlier this week that he has no intention of his agents enforcing the mandatory mask order, saying he is not the "mask police."

